'Ralph Breaks The Internet' Trailer: Disney's Sequel Trades Arcades For The Dark Web

Disney is taking viewers to the darkest corners of the web in, the sequel to 2012's. That means less of the nostalgic coin-op feel of the first movie, replaced by online memes, pop-up ads, cat and dancing videos, and selfies selfies selfies.The latest trailer expands on the story a little bit, but still keeps a lot under wraps. The ham-fisted Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and his hyper sidekick Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) venture into the Internet to buy a new steering wheel for her broken Sugar Rush game, otherwise it'll be shut off forever. But to do it they'll need to get some money, and puts them in a racing showdown with Shank, a new driver voiced by's Gal Gadot. Looks like Shank will become more than a rival, but another guiding influence much like Ralph. Because this is the Internet we're talking about, plenty of random weirdness happens, too. A poor dog meets an unfortunate Sharknado-inspired demise, and I don't know why one ugly creature has his "little brother" growing out of his neck.The film also features the voice of Taraji P. Henson as Yessss, an algorithim for BuzzTube, Alan Tudyk as a search engine, plus the return of Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch as Fix-It Felix and wife Sergeant Tamora Jean Calhoun.opens November 21st.