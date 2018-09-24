Podcast: What's Deadlier? THE PREDATOR? Or Reviews Of LIFE ITSELF?





On this week's Cinema Royale, me and Joblo.com's Chris Bumbray talk two of the most controversial films of the month. Shane Black's THE PREDATOR bombed at the box office but was it a worthy entry into the franchise? And Dan Fogelman erupted at critics over the reviews of LIFE ITSELF, but is he just deflecting blame from a bad movie?

All that and more, including first looks at Joaquin Phoenix as the JOKER and Henry Cavill's SUPERMAN exit!