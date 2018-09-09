Podcast: Was The Academy Right To Nix The Oscars' Popular Film Category?





On this week's show, I'm joined by Hannah Buchdahl of Blogtalkradio's Cinema Clash podcast to talk about Jennifer Garner's long-awaited (??) return to action flicks with PEPPERMINT! Was the wait worth it? Or is there nothing sweet about this comeback?

Plus, the Academy decided to delay the controversial Best Popular Film category, but should it have been introduced in the first place? And will it now be quietly shelved in hopes everybody forgets about it? And where does this decision leave films like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War?