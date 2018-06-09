9/06/2018
Olivier Assayas' 'Wasp Network' Adds Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal, And Wagner Moura
One of the great things about Olivier Assayas is that it's hard to predict what he'll do next, and no matter what genre he tackles always finds a way to great critical acclaim. Whether its Clouds of Sils Maria, Summer Hours, Carlos, or Personal Shopper, Assayas remains one of the top directors working today. His most recent film Non-Fiction recently premiered in Venice, but he's already hard at work putting together his next project, Wasp Network, and an impressive cast is gathering to be part of it.
With Edgar Ramirez already on board, you can now add Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Wagner Moura to the cast. Based on a true story, The Wasp Network centers on Cuban spies that infiltrated a Florida-based anti-Castro terrorist network in the '80s and '90s. The film is based on the book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War: The Story of the Cuban Five written by Fernando Morais.
This is a Hell of a lineup Assaysas is putting together. Cruz is coming off her role in FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace alongside Ramirez, and recently starred in Everybody Knows which debuted at Cannes. Bernal has the upcoming true-life crime drama Museo, while Moura most recently played Pablo Escobar on Narcos.