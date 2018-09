Next 'Kingsman' Film Is A WWI Prequel Starring Ralph Fiennes And Harris Dickinson

Now this is very unexpected. Just a few days agowas confirmed with Matthew Vaughn returning to write and direct. For obvious reasons we assumed this would be a movie reuniting Taron Egerton and Colin Firth as Eggsy and Harry Hart, because Vaughn has said we'd be seeing the conclusion to their storyline . But apparently we were wrong to think that, because DailyMail says the next movie is actually a prequel with a very different cast.Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson are apparently attached to star in the untitledfilm, a prequel set during WWI. The story may include real-life Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, with Fiennes taking on the role of the first Kingsman, a unique rank. This could be the prequel Vaughn has been setting up , although we assumed a traditional sequel would come first.Fiennes is a known commodity at this point, and honestly it feels perfect him joining the Bond-influencedfranchise. Dickinson is less known, but I've sung his praises here for his performance in the indie drama, and he was solid in last summer's. He'll be seen next in, so this definitely a kid on the come up.The untitledfilm opens November 8th 2019.