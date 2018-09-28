9/28/2018
Next 'Kingsman' Film Is A WWI Prequel Starring Ralph Fiennes And Harris Dickinson
Now this is very unexpected. Just a few days ago Kingsman 3 was confirmed with Matthew Vaughn returning to write and direct. For obvious reasons we assumed this would be a movie reuniting Taron Egerton and Colin Firth as Eggsy and Harry Hart, because Vaughn has said we'd be seeing the conclusion to their storyline. But apparently we were wrong to think that, because DailyMail says the next movie is actually a prequel with a very different cast.
Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson are apparently attached to star in the untitled Kingsman film, a prequel set during WWI. The story may include real-life Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, with Fiennes taking on the role of the first Kingsman, a unique rank. This could be Kingsman: The Great Game, the prequel Vaughn has been setting up, although we assumed a traditional sequel would come first.
Fiennes is a known commodity at this point, and honestly it feels perfect him joining the Bond-influenced Kingsman franchise. Dickinson is less known, but I've sung his praises here for his performance in the indie drama Beach Rats, and he was solid in last summer's The Darkest Minds. He'll be seen next in Maleficent 2, so this definitely a kid on the come up.
The untitled Kingsman film opens November 8th 2019.