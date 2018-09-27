New 'Star Wars Resistance' Trailer Delivers Incredible Starfighter Action

If I've had beef with the teasers for Disney XD's animated, it's that they haven't had nearly enough action. Somebody must have been reading my mind because this new trailer delivers the starfighter action I've been craving.Featuring an anime-inspired look far different from what we saw in, the series centers on pilot Kaz Xiono, who is recruited by Poe Dameron to spy on the First Order from the Colossus space station. We get a good look at the other members of his crew, who think he's just an ordinary mechanic, as well as some familiar faces. Along with Poe Dameron, voiced again by Oscar Isaac, we also see the return of Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, although she appears to not be the only chrome stormtrooper around. Hmmmm....The animation style is going to take some getting used to, but I confess to not liking the look oforat first. Eventually they won me over and I expect this will, too. Disney Channel will premiereon October 7th at 10pm EST, before moving over to Disney XD.