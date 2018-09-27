New 'Robin Hood' Trailer Reminds You The Archer Is Back...Again

Oh yeah,is back. Again. No matter how many times Hollywood tries to revive the legendary archer/thief it never quite seems to connect with audiences, and it certainly doesn't with me. This latest attempt does star Kingsman's Taron Egerton, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jamie Foxx, however, so maybe this one will do the trick.Eh, not really. I can appreciate this latest's attempt to bring a gritty, down-to-earth realism to the story by painting the hero as a returning war hero. But I also recall the Russell Crowe version oftaking a similarly grounded, no-frills approach and that didn't much work, either. Just not feeling it.Here's the synopsis:Directed by Otto Bathurst with Eve Hewson and Jamie Dornan co-starring,opens November 21st.