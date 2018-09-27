9/27/2018
New 'Robin Hood' Trailer Reminds You The Archer Is Back...Again
Oh yeah, Robin Hood is back. Again. No matter how many times Hollywood tries to revive the legendary archer/thief it never quite seems to connect with audiences, and it certainly doesn't with me. This latest attempt does star Kingsman's Taron Egerton, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jamie Foxx, however, so maybe this one will do the trick.
Eh, not really. I can appreciate this latest Robin Hood's attempt to bring a gritty, down-to-earth realism to the story by painting the hero as a returning war hero. But I also recall the Russell Crowe version of Robin Hood taking a similarly grounded, no-frills approach and that didn't much work, either. Just not feeling it.
Here's the synopsis: Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.
Directed by Otto Bathurst with Eve Hewson and Jamie Dornan co-starring, Robin Hood opens November 21st.