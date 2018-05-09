9/05/2018
New 'Captain Marvel' Images Reveal Young Nick Fury, Photon, And Ben Menselsohn As Talos
Marvel and Disney are pulling out all of the stops as they launch into marketing Captain Marvel. After the cover image reveal of Brie Larson as the powerful hero, a batch of new images have given us a much deeper look into the '90s-set film. They include our first looks at Jude Law as Mar-Vell, Samuel L. Jackson's young Nick Fury, Lashana Lynch as Photon (!!!), and the reveal of Ben Mendelsohn's villainous role.
One of the most interesting things about Captain Marvel is the setting, nearly three decades before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. That opens up a lot of possibilities, and one of those is seeing characters as we've never seen them before. One image features Captain Marvel alongside the team known as Starforce, described as “the SEAL Team Six of space.” Its members include the returning Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Hounsou as Korath, showing that they weren't always the villains we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy. They were on the side of the angels once.
Another features Larson alongside Jude Law as the commander of Starforce, which looks to be Walter Lawson aka Mar-Vell aka the original Captain Marvel. He says of his role in the film, “These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”
We always knew Ben Mendelsohn would be playing a villain, because that's just what he does, and he's revealed to be Talos, leader of the shapeshifting Skrulls. We see him in two different forms, his alien one and as a human businessman alongside co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.
Samuel L. Jackson gets digitally de-aged to play a younger, eyepath-free Nick Fury. He's just a regular SHIELD pencil pusher at this point, not the hardened battle-weary spy we come to know and love. We also get our first look at Lashawna Lynch as Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau, seen in her jet with the call sign "Photon", which we know will eventually become her superhero codename. That's assuming she gets to become a hero as she does in the Marvel Comics. She damn well better. I've been begging for Photon to make her MCU debut for years.
Check out the rest of the images below. Captain Marvel opens March 8th 2019.