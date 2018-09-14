Netflix And Jennifer Garner Say "Yes" To Family Comedy 'Yes Day'

Given the dismal reviews and middling box office, audiences said "No" to Jennifer Garner's revenge thriller,. But she's hoping they will give a hearty "Yes" to her latest film,, which has just been acquired by Netflix.Garner will star in the family comedyto be directed by Miguel Arteta. The two worked together previously onThe script by Justin Malen is based on the bestselling children's book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld, about a day in which parents only give positive answers and affirmation to their kids.In case you're wondering, Yes Day is a very real thing, and celebrated annually by Garner with her own kids. To get an idea of the physical toll being all nice and shit to your kids can be, all you need to do is take a look at Garner's Instagram post following a previous Yes Day experience...