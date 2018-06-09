Mulligan Shines in New Trailer for 'Wildlife'

Wildlife Debuts in Limited Release October 19th, 2018









The feel good family film of the year, this is not., the directorial debut of the perfectly odd Paul Dano, feels like it has "Awards Contender" written all over it. The film, which follows a boy watching his family fall apart as his parents drift and infidelity ensues, certainly has the cast for an awards season favorite. The thing that struck me the most about this clip is that I didn't realize how much I missed Carey Mulligan. She had huge years between 2009 and 2013 but has been pretty under the radar since then. Mulligan has always been a critical darling, she's one of the few that I can totally agree with...she has a presence that's magnetic, gravitational even. Her roles up to this point have been good, but nothing that feels quite as meaty as this could be. It looks like Dano has done some solid work with his debut as well, perfectly capturing that Rockwellian look but shooting it in such a way that you can just see the cracks exposing the darkness underneath. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think!