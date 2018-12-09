9/12/2018
Michael B. Jordan Eyed For Superman Role After Henry Cavill's Exit
So how do you top the shocking news that Henry Cavill just flew away from his Superman role like a Kryptonian flies away from Kryptonite? Well, how about Michael B. Jordan as your next Man of Steel?
Deadline notes that Warner Bros. has talked about Jordan possibly taking on the role, although no replacement for Cavill will be named any time soon. As we also just mentioned in the previous story, the focus will now move to their Supergirl film, which has The Cloverfield Paradox writer Oren Uziel on board.
If Jordan did get the role, though, it would be absolutely game-changing. Obviously he'd be the first person of color to play the role on the big screen, unless you count Shaquille O'Neal as Superman fill-in, Steel. But then, nobody counts that, do they? Jordan is coming off his role as Erik Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther, a performance that completely overshadowed star Chadwick Boseman. He also has Creed II coming up later this year. With Fantastic Four also in his past, Jordan seems to be especially attracted to superhero films, or studios are keen to hire him for them.
Again, nothing is set in stone or even in motion. However, if the Supergirl movie develops as it should, don't be surprised if her more-famous cousin makes a cameo.
Then again, this is the DCEU we're talking about. All of this could change tomorrow and Supergirl get canceled or something. You just never know with these folks.