'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer: Disney Brings The Magic Back This Holiday Season

It only took half a century but Disney has finally embarked on a sequel to. The beloved children's classic will be revisited with, led bydirector Rob Marshall and starring Emily Blunt as the titular nanny. And for those worried it may not do justice to the original, all you need to do is watch the latest trailer, which more than captures that magical spirit.Literally sweeping in from the sky, Mary Poppins returns into the lives of the Banks clan, who are in need of her uplifting charms more than ever. Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw play the now grown-up Banks children, who now have children of their own and a ton of very real problems. Nothing a few song and dance numbers can't solve, right? Good thing's Lin-Manuel Miranda is on hand, in his first major acting role, as well as Dick Van Dyke dancing a jig that recalls his appearance in the prior movie. Also on hand are Angela Lansbury, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Pixie Davies, and Joel Dawson.hits theaters December 19th.