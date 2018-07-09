9/07/2018
Mark Ruffalo Says 'Avengers' 4 Reshoots Will Actually Finish The Movie
While "reshoots" has become a dirty word to film fans because of the occasional production that ends up a trainwreck, Marvel Studios has a good track record for doing so with the minimum of fuss. Last year the Russo Brothers shot both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 basically back-to-back, and now the gang is getting back together for reshoots which are turning out to be pretty significant. Might it be that Dave Bautista's warning from a few days ago is coming true?
Mark Ruffalo had this to say during a recent Marvelists podcast about the Avengers 4 reshoots...
“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September. And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour… Then you guys will get [‘Avengers 4’]. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”
Wait...you don't even know what the movie's going to be yet? You haven't finished it? Yeah, that sounds a lot like changes being made that could seriously impact Guardians of the Galaxy characters now that their sequel is on indefinite hiatus, just like Bautista said. Drax...well, seeya. It was nice knowin' ya, ya big lug.
Obviously I don't know if Bautista is really going to be axed or not but he's sure done enough shit talking to warrant it, hasn't he?
Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3rd 2019.