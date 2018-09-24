Margot Robbie's 'Birds Of Prey' Soars Into Theaters In February 2020

It's not always easy to tell what the Hell is going on in the DCEU, but here's what we know for sure.is a thing that will definitely drop this December, and so willandnext year. Todd Phillips' Joker movie is shooting so we can safely assume that's real, and now we know when Margot Robbie's all-girl gang moviewill fly into theaters.will open on February 7th 2020, directed by indie filmmaker Cathy Yan () in her big move to the majors. Robbie will be back as the maniacal Harley Quinn, the breakout character of Suicide Squad, and this time she'll be joined by Huntress, Black Canary, detective Renee Montoya, and the Cassandra Cain version of Batgirl. In the last few days some names have emerged as potential co-stars but right now Robbie is the only one confirmed. At some point they'll need to cast someone to play villain Black Mask, too.This is just the beginning for Robbie's Harley Quinn. She's also expected to return for an eventualsequel, as well as a teamup movie featuring Jared Leto's version of the Joker.