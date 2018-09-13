9/13/2018
Lakeith Stanfield Joins Adam Sandler In 'Uncut Gems'
The last couple of years you'd have to make a special choice to avoid a Lakeith Stanfield movie. On top of his notable work on FX's Atlanta, he's starred in eight movies with one more, The Girl in the Spider's Web, on the way. In rapid time he's become one of the most recognizable and sought after stars around, and his addition to any film is a plus. That bodes well for The Safdie Brothers who have just cast Stanfield in their upcoming film, Uncut Gems.
Stanfield will join the previously-cast Adam Sandler, Eric Bogosian, and Judd Hirsch in the duo's followup to the acclaimed crime drama, Good Time. As the title suggests, Uncut Gems takes place in New York City's diamond district, where Sandler plays a jewelry store owner with mounting gambling debts and juggling two relationships. Stanfield will play a friend to one of the store's famous clients.
More good news, as Netflix has come aboard as Uncut Gems' distributor internationally. A24 will handle things on the domestic side, just as they did with Good Time. [Deadline]