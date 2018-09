Kit Harington Slams Marvel For Not Casting Gay Actors In Leading Roles

Marvel has been a bit slow when it comes to cultural representation on the big screen. Some of that has changed withandfinally giving us heroes who aren't straight white males, but things could still be better. Oddly enough, it's somebody who has nothing to do with Marvel who is calling them out for failing to embrace the LGBTQ community in any of their casting choices.star Kit Harington criticized Marvel for failing to cast queer male leads, particularly in roles that demand a certain masculinity...Harington said.Harington was in Toronto chatting with Variety in promotion for Xavier Dolan's, and he was accompanied by a number of his co-stars. They all agreed with his perspective, with Thandie Newton noting that Hollywood is even a few steps behind professional sports, which has had a number of stars come out as gay. A few years ago that was virtually unthinkable.Newton said.