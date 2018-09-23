'Kingsman 3' Set For November 2019, Matthew Vaughn Returning As Director

Matthew Vaughn was never a director interested in sequels until he did Kingsman: The Secret Service. The bombastic spy flick turned out to be a surprise hit, and helped introduce the world to breakout stars Taron Egerton and Sofia Boutella, along with giving us the coolest Colin Firth since...ever? The film spawned last year's sequel, The Golden Circle, which had bigger stars (Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry), a nearly identical box office, and somewhat worse reviews. We knew a third film was in the works and that Vaughn would likely return to direct it, but now it's been given a date that is sooner than we thought.
Exhibitor Relations confirms Kingsman 3 for November 8th 2019, with Vaughn getting back behind the camera. That date should sound familiar because it was where Bond 25 used to be before it got bumped to February 2020. Still, that date finds it arriving just a week after Wonder Woman 1984 and on the same day as Sonic the Hedgehog and Roland Emmerich's Midway. Lots of competition, in other words, but Kingsman's audience has been remarkable consistent through two films.
Just how loyal that audience is will be tested, though, because Vaughn has previously talked about expanding the franchise in a major way. He's talked about the third film as "the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship", and after that he would explore the organization's origins in a prequel film, Kingsman: The Great Game, which may find the two film shot back-to-back. Along with that would be an 8-part Kingsman TV miniseries, and a possible movie centering on Statesman, the American agency introduced in The Golden Circle.
The holy trinity has been confirmed. Fox's UNTITLED KINGSMAN MOVIE drops Nov. 8, 2019. And yes, Matthew Vaughn returns to write and direct.— Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) September 21, 2018