Kingpin Makes A Dramatic Return In New 'Daredevil' Season 3 Teaser

Through two seasons I think it's safe to sayhas been Marvel's best Netflix series, with Charlie Cox's gritty take on the hero perfectly matched by Vincent D'Onofrio's performance as the villainous Kingpin. But without Kingpin for much of season two, it was also obvious how badly one needed the other, which makes Wilson Fisk's return for the upcoming third season all the more exciting. That they appear to be adapting the epicstoryline should have fan anticipation through the roof.If you recall that lacklusterminiseries, and it's okay if you don't, it ended with what appeared to be Daredevil's demise. Shocker, reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated, andseason 3 picks up months later with Matt Murdock a broken man, and as you can see from the teaser, back in black duds. Meanwhile, Kingpin is out of prison and looking good and sporting his iconic spiffy white threads, making for a black/white contrast that I'm sure wasn't intentional at all. Nope, not at all.While it's barely alluded to here, it does appear that Frank Miller's classicstoryline will be a driving force behind this season. For those unfamiliar, it finds Kingpin discovering Daredevil's civilian identity, and rather than outing him publicly he uses the information to slowly destroy everything and everyone in his life.Here's the season synopsis:This season sees the return of Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, a character who is integral to and utterly transformed by theplot, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, plus Annabella Sciorra as gangster Rosalie Carbone and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.season 3 hits Netflix on October 19th.