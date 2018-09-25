9/25/2018
Kate McKinnon Will Get Dramatic In Jay Roach's Fox News Drama, 'Fair And Balanced'
You know what the upcoming movie about disgraced Fox News CEO Roger Ailes needs? More talented blonde women in the cast. Joining Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron in Jay Roach's film is SNL vet and Hillary Clinton impersonator, Kate McKinnon.
Given the film, tentatively titled Fair and Balanced, centers on the culture of sexual harassment that Ailes fostered while heading up Fox News, we could see more big name actresses sign on to play key figures. John Lithgow will play Ailes, who was sued by popular on-air personality Gretchen Carlson (Kidman), leading to his ouster in 2016. McKinnon will play a fictional producer, with Deadline calling it “her highest-profile non-comedic outing to date.” Robbie will take on the role of associate producer Kayla Pospisil, Theron as Megyn Kelly, and Allison Janney as attorney Susan Estrich.
Next up for McKinnon is a role in Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis' comedy-musical, due out next June.