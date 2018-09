Kate Beckinsale Says She's Done With The 'Underworld' Franchise

Thefranchise has stuck around longer than I think anybody expected. Featuring vampires in an eternal feud against Lycans/werewolves, they have largely relied on Kate Beckinsale as the chief vampire warrior, Selene. There have been fivemovies and she has starred in four of them, most recently in 2016's, which earned a franchise low $81M overall.While there has been talk of a sixthmovie for some reason, Beckinsale says she won't slip back into the skin-tight leather to star in it. She makes her point short and quick to Variety ...Well, so much for that. I don't know ifcan really thrive without her, but to be honest, Blood Wars proved that it's not really thriving with her. So this may be the end, at least until somebody comes around and reboots the whole thing.