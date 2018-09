Jordan Peele Welcomes You To His Reboot Of 'The Twilight Zone'

Well, there may be a new reason to subscribe to CBS All Access, if you're a fan of Jordan Peele, that is. Thedirector is confirmed to host and narrate a new reboot ofseries, after the project was green lit last year. Peele will be taking over from the great Rod Serling, and you can see the transition from one host to the next in the new teaser.Peele said in a statement to THR The originalran from 1959 to 1964, with its anthology format and collection of strange, surrealist stories setting the stage for shows likeand. While we don't know Peele's specific vision, we can guess he'll be shining a light on society just as he did withand Spike Lee's. Look forseries to hit CBS All Access in fall 2019.