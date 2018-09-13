Jon Hamm Would Love To Play Batman...If Warner Bros. Ever Asks





The latest to get this ridiculous out-of-the-blue questioning is Jon Hamm, who gave exactly the response you'd expect him to give when asked by...whoever this guy is.





“I have had rumors about that since probably season one of ‘Mad Men,’” he said. “I have never had a conversation with anybody about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the internet. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not?”





I'll give the Internets credit this time. I haven't seen too many "Jon Hamm Is Eyeing Batman Role!" headlines in the wake of this statement. For the most part they've been rational, reasoned and accurate in that he's only interested in the role, not up for it in any way. Good for you, geek journos, you're growing up.





I would love to see Jon Hamm play Bruce Wayne, but only if he can be the boozing, womanizing Don Draper version. I'd totally be up for that. And then you cast Christina Hendricks as Poison Ivy, Elisabeth Moss as Catwoman, Jon Slattery as Commissioner Gordon, and...shit, I really just need to rewatch Mad Men, don't I?





Well, if it's going to happen, Josh Gad, who is rumored to be playing the Penguin in Matt Reeves' Batman flick, is ready for Hamm's arrival...









If you're a well-known actor and some journo hasn't already asked if you'd want to play Batman, then it's seriously time to question where your career went wrong. With still no update on Ben Affleck's status for, but with all indications that he's out, it seems every interview with a big Hollywood actor has to have at least one question asking if they'd be up for it. I mean, who the fuck is going to say 'No' to play the Dark Knight?