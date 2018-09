'Joker & Harley Quinn' Writers Describe Film As 'Bad Santa' Meets 'This Is Us'

With all of the seemingly random projects littering the DCEU you'd be forgiven if Joker & Harley Quinn slipped your mind. Already we have Margot Robbie and Jared Leto's maniacal duo appearing in, while she also hascasting up now, and he has a solo Joker movie in the works. But there's also that Todd Phillips/Joaquin Phoenix Joker film that has nothing to do with anything. It's all really weird right now, and that doesn't even touch on the Batman/Superman situations, which may require entirely new stars in those roles.So the Joker and Harley Quinn movie understandably has fallen through the cracks, but it is apparently happening. Or at least writers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are talking to Metro like it is, and that their script for it is already finished. The screenwriting pair have a long track record with, and more. However, it's their past on the vulgar comedyand NBC weeperthat has inspired their take on the DC Universe's psychotic couple..., Ficarra said.It's unclear if he was being serious there in describing the opening scene, but it sounds pretty crazy. My gut telsl me Ficarra feels free enough to give something like that way is for two reasons: either it's not true in the least, or he knows the movie isn't ever going to happen. In any case, he goes on to mention their work onandand how that influenced their approach...More to my earlier point, when asked Requa and Ficarra don't sound like they know when the movie will get a green light. My guess is "never", but we shall see...Requa insisted.added Ficarra.