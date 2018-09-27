9/27/2018
J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, And Taylor Kitsch Join Action Flick '17 Bridges'
The biggest claim to fame for action flick 17 Bridges, which sounds like a spinoff of 16 Blocks or Mile 22 but I swear it isn't, has been the reunion of producers the Russo Brothers with fellow Marvel alum Chadwick Boseman. Considering the cast they're putting together around him that could change, because this is shaping up to be pretty impressive.
Deadline reports Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, and Taylor Kitsch have joined the 17 Bridges cast. Directed by Brian Kirk from a Matthew Carnahan script, the story follows a disgraced NYPD detective (Boseman) on the hunt for a pair of cop killers. But as the search intensifies it becomes less certain who is the cat and who is the mouse, and all 17 Manhattan bridges are shut down to prevent anybody from getting in or out of the city.
17 Bridges hits theaters on July 12th 2019.