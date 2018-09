J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, And Taylor Kitsch Join Action Flick '17 Bridges'

The biggest claim to fame for action flick, which sounds like a spinoff oforbut I swear it isn't, has been the reunion of producersthe Russo Brothers with fellow Marvel alumChadwick Boseman. Considering the cast they're putting together around him that could change, because this is shaping up to be pretty impressive. Deadline reports Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, and Taylor Kitsch have joined thecast. Directed by Brian Kirk from a Matthew Carnahan script, the story follows a disgraced NYPD detective (Boseman) on the hunt for a pair of cop killers. But as the search intensifies it becomes less certain who is the cat and who is the mouse, and all 17 Manhattan bridges are shut down to prevent anybody from getting in or out of the city.hits theaters on July 12th 2019.