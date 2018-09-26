9/26/2018
James Wan's 'Aquaman' Will Have Atlanteans Doing A Lot Of Puking
It took a lot of years and plenty of missteps, but Warner Bros. has FINALLY figured out what the DCEU has been lacking all of this time. There simply aren't enough puking scenes in their movies. Really, James Wan's Aquaman movie will apparently feature multiple scenes of water being vomited up because....uh, better to let the director explain.
“People would ask me, you know, ‘So when they talk, is it bubbles that come out of their mouth?’ And I’m like, ‘No because there’s no air in your lungs, so there wouldn’t be any bubbles.’ Right? So then in that sequence where you saw Mera open up this air pocket… when [Orm] lands in that, he’s breathing air. The first thing he does is, he’s in an air pocket, so he’d puke out all the water that’s in his lungs. So that’s the first step. We think about all these little details and stuff like that. And then when he’s screaming [when the water returns], we want bubbles coming out of his mouth because now there’s actually air in his lungs.”
Apparently, one of those who will also vomit up some H2O is Nicole Kidman's character when she first meets the human male who eventually becomes Aquaman's father. Now that's a meet cute story for ya.
On the one hand, I get it. James Wan and Co. gave this movie a really serious think and decided it's best to be super technical about how the whole breathing underwater thing works. That's kinda cool and I appreciate it. On the other hand, this is a comic book movie we're talking about here, and stuff like that shouldn't be important to anybody. And if the audience does have time to sit and think about the science of underwater breathing then the rest of the story must be pretty damned dull.
Anyway, get ready for water puke when Aquaman arrives on December 21st. [ScreenRant]