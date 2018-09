James Wan's 'Aquaman' Will Have Atlanteans Doing A Lot Of Puking

It took a lot of years and plenty of missteps, but Warner Bros. has FINALLY figured out what the DCEU has been lacking all of this time. There simply aren't enough puking scenes in their movies. Really, James Wan'smovie will apparently feature multiple scenes of water being vomited up because....uh, better to let the director explain.Apparently, one of those who will also vomit up some H2O is Nicole Kidman's character when she first meets the human male who eventually becomes Aquaman's father. Now that's a meet cute story for ya.On the one hand, I get it. James Wan and Co. gave this movie a really serious think and decided it's best to be super technical about how the whole breathing underwater thing works. That's kinda cool and I appreciate it. On the other hand, this is a comic book movie we're talking about here, and stuff like that shouldn't be important to anybody. And if the audience does have time to sit and think about the science of underwater breathing then the rest of the story must be pretty damned dull.Anyway, get ready for water puke whenarrives on December 21st. [ ScreenRant