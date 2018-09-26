James Wan And 'The Nun' Writer Gary Dauberman Join 'Train To Busan' Remake



South Korean zombie flick Train to Busan was an international hit in 2016, earning $85M worldwide with a small chunk of that here in America. But its biggest gains came later, as strong word of mouth turned it into a cult favorite, and it wasn't long before word broke that South Korean zombie flickwas an international hit in 2016, earning $85M worldwide with a small chunk of that here in America. But its biggest gains came later, as strong word of mouth turned it into a cult favorite, and it wasn't long before word broke that an English-language remake was in the works . Now as multiple studios fight over the film's rights it has gained some big name talent in James Wan and writer Gary Dauberman.





The Conjuring, Saw, and Insidious mastermind, as well as current Aquaman director James Wan has joined Train to Busan as a producer. He'll be joined by The Nun and It: Chapter Two writer Gary Dauberman, penning the story of a zombie outbreak on a packed passenger train from Seoul to Busan. It's unclear if Dauberman will also direct, but he's currently set to helm the next Annabelle movie which he's also writing. Paramount, Lionsgate and Screen Gems are all in the mix to attain the remake's rights, but New Line appears to be the frontrunner. Deadline reports, andmastermind, as well as currentdirector James Wan has joinedas a producer. He'll be joined byandwriter Gary Dauberman, penning the story of a zombie outbreak on a packed passenger train from Seoul to Busan. It's unclear if Dauberman will also direct, but he's currently set to helm the nextmovie which he's also writing. Paramount, Lionsgate and Screen Gems are all in the mix to attain the remake's rights, but New Line appears to be the frontrunner.





I'm curious to see what cultural changes will be made to San-ho Yeon's film, and if some of the batshit insanity will be toned down for American audiences. Will they perhaps change the location, as well? Train to Albuquerque, maybe?