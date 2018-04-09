Henry Cavill To Play Geralt Of Rivera In Netflix's 'The Witcher' Series

The only thing I know about The Witcher are the popular line of video games, but I now have some pretty serious interest in Netflix's upcoming TV series, which has just found its witcher. Henry Cavill, the Man of Steel himself, has taken on the lead role, confirmed via his social media, of course.
Pretty cool because Cavill is a total nerd for The Witcher franchise, teasing his involvement with the below post just a few weeks ago...
Had to repost these gems. All of them are from Bosslogic's account who has such a keen eye and talent for this kind of stuff. There is a capture of emotion and tone skill set there that I haven't seen often. So, very nicely done mate! Also, it's pretty cool to see what I would look like as Super Mario, Solid Snake and Geralt!! @Bosslogic #Superman #SuperMario #Geralt #SolidSnake #TheWitcher
Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will be pulling from the Andrzej Sapkowski fantasy novels rather than the video games, and it was confirmed the series will be eight episodes long. Cavill will play Geralt of Rivera, the main protagonist of the Witcher games, novels, and short stories. He's a genetically-enhanced monster slayer for hire, defending The Continent from vicious beasts.
The Witcher has been in the works for a while, but it looks to be racing full steam ahead now.
He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family.— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 4, 2018