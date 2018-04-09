Henry Cavill To Play Geralt Of Rivera In Netflix's 'The Witcher' Series

He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family. September 4, 2018

The only thing I know aboutare the popular line of video games, but I now have some pretty serious interest in Netflix's upcoming TV series, which has just found its witcher. Henry Cavill, the Man of Steel himself, has taken on the lead role, confirmed via his social media, of course.Pretty cool because Cavill is a total nerd forfranchise, teasing his involvement with the below post just a few weeks ago...Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will be pulling from the Andrzej Sapkowski fantasy novels rather than the video games, and it was confirmed the series will be eight episodes long. Cavill will play Geralt of Rivera, the main protagonist of the Witcher games, novels, and short stories. He's a genetically-enhanced monster slayer for hire, defending The Continent from vicious beasts.has been in the works for a while, but it looks to be racing full steam ahead now.