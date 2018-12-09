Henry Cavill May Not Be Done As Superman, After All

The only thing colder than Superman's arctic breath (Seriously, why does he have that power too!?!?) is the chill being put on the latest rumor about Henry Cavill's exit. As you probably know by now, the actor was said to have left the DCEU role after contract negotiations broke down, likely leading to Cavill signing on to star in Netflix's The Witcher series. But now two responses are throwing Kryptonite at the original reporting, so who knows what's really going on?
The first is by Cavill's agent, who cautions fans to chill out as the DC Universe as we know it undergoes an evolution. Huh? Does this evolution mean evolving Cavill out of the red and blue tights or what?
Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.— Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) September 12, 2018
"Evolve" could be an allusion to the Supergirl film that is said to be WB's focus, while any kind of sequel to Man of Steel remains off the books. At this point years have already passed since Man of Steel and it would be years more before Cavill is seen again as Superman, assuming he doesn't make the Shazam! cameo they so desperately want him for. His most recent appearance was in Justice League, and there doesn't seem to be a sequel to that coming any time soon, either.
And here's WB's statement, which also paints a rosey picture of the situation...
“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”
That's pretty vague, and only really tells us they want to keep Cavill around whether he's playing Superman or not. Take note of the fact they've already issued one more official statement on Cavill than they have on Ben Affleck who is also seemingly out the door, or at least has been rumored to be for more than a year.
So just another day at DC Films. Expect this to get cloudier before it gets clearer.