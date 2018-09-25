9/25/2018
'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3': Sean Gunn Says James Gunn's Script Is Being Used
Thinking back on when I saw Sean Gunn at Awesome Con earlier this year, it feels like such an innocent time. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor talked about his career, and helping to bring to life two of that franchise's most popular characters, Rocket and the Ravager known as Kraglin. He was also free to lavish praise on his brother, director James Gunn, and tease the upcoming sequel. So innocent. And then a short while later James was fired by Disney over some years-old comments, the third Guardians movie was put on ice, the cast got all fired up, and now Sean is in a really weird place.
How does Sean speak openly about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and stay loyal to his bro? Well, apparently you just friggin' do it, because Sean has no problem talking with Tulsa World about Kraglin's role in Avengers 4 and, at least he hopes, part in Guardians 3 if it ever happens.
“I can tell you this. I can tell you that the movie is going to be really excellent. We shot them originally pretty much back-to-back with a short break … and I like (‘Avengers 4’) even more than ‘Infinity War,’ at least from the script and from shooting it, and I was really happy with ‘Infinity War.’ So I’m very hopeful that it’s going to be a great movie. I think I can say this: I don’t think Kraglin’s story is finished yet. I think the fans will, at least, get to know what happens with Kraglin, even though I can’t share that right now."
Gunn continues by adding that Disney intends to move forward on James' script, a major sticking point that had fans worried and star Dave Bautista threatening to quit if it wasn't used...
“I don’t really know yet what’s going on with ‘Guardians 3.’ I know that Disney still wants to make the movie. I know that they have every intention of using the script that my brother wrote. Obviously, that was a very unfortunate situation for everybody, most of all him, but I am also somebody who had been preparing to spend half a year making that movie and now that’s up in the air.”
As for when the sequel could shoot? Sean hasn't got a clue on that just yet...
I had not been contacted at all for a while, but I was recently contacted by Marvel saying, ‘Yeah, we do plan to make this movie. We’re just not sure when yet."
So this is sorta good news? While fans will continue to be upset by James Gunn's firing, knowing that his influence will still be felt as the franchise (presumably) wraps up is better than it looked just a few weeks ago.