'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3': Sean Gunn Says James Gunn's Script Is Being Used

Thinking back on when I saw Sean Gunn at Awesome Con earlier this year, it feels like such an innocent time. Theactor talked about his career, and helping to bring to life two of that franchise's most popular characters, Rocket and the Ravager known as Kraglin. He was also free to lavish praise on his brother, director James Gunn, and tease the upcoming sequel. So innocent. And then a short while later James was fired by Disney over some years-old comments, the third Guardians movie was put on ice, the cast got all fired up, and now Sean is in a really weird place.How does Sean speak openly aboutand stay loyal to his bro? Well, apparently you just friggin' do it, because Sean has no problem talking with Tulsa World about Kraglin's role inand, at least he hopes, part in Guardians 3 if it ever happens.Gunn continues by adding that Disney intends to move forward on James' script, a major sticking point that had fans worried and star Dave Bautista threatening to quit if it wasn't used...As for when the sequel could shoot? Sean hasn't got a clue on that just yet...So this is sorta good news? While fans will continue to be upset by James Gunn's firing, knowing that his influence will still be felt as the franchise (presumably) wraps up is better than it looked just a few weeks ago.