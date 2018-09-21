'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' Trailer Promises Deadly Tricks And Treats

No no, don't be confused. They may look a lot alike and one even stars Jack Black, butandare not the same. Black, who was a standout as author R.L. Stine in the first movie, isn't returning for the sequel but based on all of the previous trailers and this new one, he won't be missed.The just-scary-enough-for-kids franchise is based on Stine's bestselling series of spooky novels, and once again finds many of the author's creatures leaping into the real world and terrorizing a neighborhood during Halloween. Leading the pack of young stars is Jeremy Ray Taylor, who should find this level of horror a breeze after his role in last year's adaptation ofHere's the synopsis: IDirected by Ari Sandel () with Madison Iseman, Caleel Harris, Avery Lee Jones, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Chris Parnell co-starring,opens October 12th.