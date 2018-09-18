Giveaway: Enter To Win 'The First Purge' On Bluray!

To celebrate the release ofon Bluray/DVD/Digital, we're happy to offer our readers a chance to bring the politically-charged horror home for themselves.SYNOPSIS:To win one of fiveBlurays we're giving away, you simply need to complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances! Winners will be selected on Friday, September 21st and notified by email. Good luck!is available now on Bluray, DVD, and Digital HD!