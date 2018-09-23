'Galveston' Trailer: 'True Detective' Creator Sends Ben Foster & Elle Fanning On A Vengeful Road Trip

Althoughmay have been yanked from the TIFF lineup, the film's credentials are undeniable and worth getting excited over. Based on a book bycreator Nic Pizzolatto, and directed byandactress Melanie Laurent who has been making a name for herself behind the camera, the film's biggest draws may be stars Ben Foster and Elle Fanning. The new trailer promises a stylish and sexy crime thriller that could be one of next month's biggest surprises.Both a revenge flick and a road trip movie,stars Foster as a dying criminal, set up to take the fall after a job goes south, with Fanning as the prostitute he kidnaps on the way to Galveston. There he intends to exact revenge on those who betrayed him. It's a simple and familiar premise but the vibrant colors and more dramatic flourishes I think are indicative of Laurent's French background. The film played at SXSW earlier this year and the reviews weren't great, but I want to see this and judge for myself.Here's the synopsis:Also starring Lili Reinhart, María Valverde, Beau Bridges, Robert Aramayo and Adepero Oduye,hits theaters and VOD on October 19th.