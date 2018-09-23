9/23/2018
'Galveston' Trailer: 'True Detective' Creator Sends Ben Foster & Elle Fanning On A Vengeful Road Trip
Although Galveston may have been yanked from the TIFF lineup, the film's credentials are undeniable and worth getting excited over. Based on a book by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, and directed by Beginners and Operation Finale actress Melanie Laurent who has been making a name for herself behind the camera, the film's biggest draws may be stars Ben Foster and Elle Fanning. The new trailer promises a stylish and sexy crime thriller that could be one of next month's biggest surprises.
Both a revenge flick and a road trip movie, Galveston stars Foster as a dying criminal, set up to take the fall after a job goes south, with Fanning as the prostitute he kidnaps on the way to Galveston. There he intends to exact revenge on those who betrayed him. It's a simple and familiar premise but the vibrant colors and more dramatic flourishes I think are indicative of Laurent's French background. The film played at SXSW earlier this year and the reviews weren't great, but I want to see this and judge for myself.
Here's the synopsis: Roy Cady is a taciturn tough guy whose day is spiraling from bad news to worse news before it ends with him being set up during a heist. Barely escaping with his life, he notices a young woman named Rocky, who was also left behind in the bloodshed, and takes her with him. This unexpected duo hits the road trying to find a respectful space between them as they grapple with personal demons and brutal showdowns.
Also starring Lili Reinhart, María Valverde, Beau Bridges, Robert Aramayo and Adepero Oduye, Galveston hits theaters and VOD on October 19th.