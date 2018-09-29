Fox Is Gifting Fans A PG-13 'Deadpool 2' This Christmas, Moves 'Alita: Battle Angel' To 2019

Fox is making some serious moves with some of their blockbuster movies, and they ain't all good. Or at least they don't suggest a ton of confidence, and that is definitely the case with the recently bumped Dark Phoenix which only released a trailer days ago. But let's start with the potentially good stuff, though, like a new Deadpool movie.
That's right, there's a "new" Deadpool film coming...THIS Christmas 2018. Okay, so it's not like a Deadpool sequel was shot in secret or anything. Instead, Fox will release a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 this holiday season. While those of us who have already seen the original R-rated or unrated versions, this is a slick way for Fox to tap into the family-friendly audience at a peak time. And with the looming Disney merger PG-13 could be the way of things to come for the Merc with a Mouth. This could be a test run for when/if Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios take the character over.
In what looks like a confirmation, Ryan Reynolds has posted an Instagram of Deadpool reading the film's story to Fred Savage, The Princess Bride-style. Pretty funny.
So the Deadpool film takes over the December 21st slot newly vacated by Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron's live-action Alita: Battle Angel. The latter was bound to get lost in the shufflle of a busy weekend alongside Bumblebee, Aquaman, Holmes & Watson, Welcome to Marwen, and Mary Poppins Returns. Probably for the best, Alita will now open on February 14th 2019, which was the date previously occupied by Dark Phoenix.Thoughts? ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/fFe93tDI7e— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2018