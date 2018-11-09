'F**k You All: The Uwe Boll Story' Trailer: The Infamous Director Goes On A Rampage

For a stretch in the early 2000s Uwe Boll was one of the most talked-about directors around, and not necessarily for good reasons. He was the man behind a string of really crappy low-budget sci-fi/horror flicks, like(starring Jason Statham and Burt Reynolds!!!) and. He made other, less revolting movies but in general if Boll's name was attached then shit was what you were getting. Eventually he grew angry with the Hollywood system, began challenging critics to literal fist fights, making movies intended solely to shock, and proclaimed himself the only "true genius" in the business. Suffice it to say, it didn't earn him any fans.Boll's chronic arrogance eventually led to his inability to get movies made, in particular the anticipated-by-nobody, and he retired from directing. But not before dropping an infamous "Fuck You All" video in 2015. That tirade was clearly the inspiration for documentary, which gives the egotistical filmmaker a platform to thank his fans and shit on his perceived enemies.I honestly don't know who this movie is made for but if the ravings of a madman are your thing then this might be the doc for you.