Final Trailer And Posters For Jacques Audiard's Western 'The Sisters Brothers'

At 66 years of age, French director Jacques Audiard is better now than ever in his career, and the arrival of his latest film, western, was one of the biggest stories at the Venice Film Festival. Not only does it mark his English-language debut, but the cast is his starriest yet with Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Riz Ahmed. With the film hitting select theaters today, a new trailer arrives that only solidifies this is a must-see this awards season.In a year of unusual westerns,starts off looking fairly straight forward, but grows in weirdness along the way. Backed by a somber tune you can imagine some dusty cowpoke singing by the fire, the film centers on Eli and Charlie Sisters, played by Reilly and Phoenix, brothers and hired guns hired to kill a wealthy prospector who stole from their boss. It's their last job, so how do you think it goes?While we do see some bickering and the vast difference in life goals between the brothers, it's clear there's more to the story that is being shielded from the audience. This is one of my most anticipated movies of the year so that's just fine with me.Here's the synopsis:opens today in select theaters, expanding into other areas (including DC) on September 28th.