9/18/2018
Emilia Clarke And Henry Golding To Star In Paul Feig's Holiday Romance 'Last Christmas'
With Game of Thrones coming to an end, Emilia Clarke is about to have a big window of time to fill. Rather than jumping into another series, she's landed her next major movie role, and it'll be with two people with films currently burning up the box office.
Clarke will join with Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding for Last Christmas, the latest from director Paul Feig. Feig's currently hot with his dark comedy A Simple Favor, which Golding also had a key role in. Plot details are few but it's being described by Variety as a holiday romance set in London.
Sounds like another change of pace for Feig, who is typically known for his all-female comedies. With the exception of the romance drama Me Before You, Clarke's work on the big screen has mostly consisted of big studio efforts, such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Terminator Genisys. Given how those failed maybe a move like this is the right thing to do.