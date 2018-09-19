9/19/2018
Eddie Murphy To Star In Tim Story's 'Grumpy Old Men'-Inspired Comedy
Eddie Murphy may be donning old age makeup again, just as he did in Coming to America. He's set to star in an untitled film that draws inspiration from the 1993 comedy, Grumpy Old Men, and will be directed by Think Like A Man's Tim Story.
Grumpy Old Men revived the careers of Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, pairing them up as longtime rivals whose feud intensifies with the arrival of a sexy neighbor played by Ann-Margaret. A sequel, Grumpier Old Men, was released in 1995 and was just as much of a success. John Davis, a producer on the original film, is on board the remake in the same capacity.
Nobody has been cast to star alongside Murphy, but Deadline says Samuel L. Jackson is being seen as a possibility. Jackson recently finished working with Story on the upcoming Shaft sequel, so that could be a factor. As for Murphy, his last movie was 2016's little-seen Mr. Church. He recently wrapped on Craig Brewer's Netflix drama, My Name is Dolemite, in which he plays Rudy Ray Moore.