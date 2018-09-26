Disney Will Reanimate Princess Tiana In 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' After Whitewashing Backlash

Sometimes I get angry at the seemingly pointless fights that get picked, in particular over race, when choosing bigger battles to wage would be a better strategy. And then a situation like this arrives and I realize sometimes I'm an idiot who needs to take in the whole picture. A few weeks ago Disney faced an unexpected controversy from an unlikely source, sequel, and it had to do with the way Princess Tiana fromwas depicted in the scenes featuring all of the Disney princesses.To see her in those trailers and images, you would never recognize that this was the same Tiana. It was clear that her African-American features had been altered drastically, her hair curlier, her skin lightened, and her facial features softened so that she resembled all of the other white princesses in Disney's canon. And fans noticed. They noticed like shit, and got mad as Hell about it over social media.The uproar did reach the Disney offices, and according to Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana in the original film and in, changes are being made to correct the issue. Rose said that she met with Disney reps to voice her concern, and frankly she does a better job explaining why Tiana is important to black women and black girls than I ever could...Good on her, and good on Disney for listening to what people had to say on this issue, taking it seriously, and doing something about it. Movies have incredible power to influence the way we perceive ourselves, and accurate representation in Hollywood is a very big deal. Hopefully this sets a new standard not just for animation but for live-action films as well.opens November 21st.