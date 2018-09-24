9/24/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Night School'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of the new comedy, Night School, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.
SYNOPSIS: Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.
The screening takes place tomorrow, Tuesday September 25th, at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to improve your chances. Winners will will be selected tonight at midnight, so don't be tardy!
Night School opens on September 28th.
