DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Night School'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of the new comedy,, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place tomorrow, Tuesday September 25th, at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to improve your chances. Winners will will be selected tonight at midnight, so don't be tardy!opens on September 28th.