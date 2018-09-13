9/13/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'The House With A Clock In Its Walls'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The House with a Clock in its Walls, directed by Eli Roth and starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.
SYNOPSIS: In the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, Jack Black and two-time Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett star in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, from Amblin Entertainment. The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, September 18th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances. Winners will be selected on Sunday, September 16th and notified by email. Good luck!
The House with a Clock in its Walls opens September 21st.
