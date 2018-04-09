9/04/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'A Simple Favor'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig (Ghostbusters) and starring Anna Kenrick and Blake Lively.
SYNOPSIS: A SIMPLE FAVOR, centers around Stephanie (Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean ( Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, September 11th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances. Winners will be selected on Friday, September 7th and notified by email. Good luck!
A Simple Favor opens September 14th.
