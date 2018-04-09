DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'A Simple Favor'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of, directed by Paul Feig () and starring Anna Kenrick and Blake Lively.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, September 11th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances. Winners will be selected on Friday, September 7th and notified by email. Good luck!opens September 14th.