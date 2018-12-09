9/12/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Life Itself' Starring Oscar Isaac
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Life Itself, the new film from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman. It stars Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Laia Costa, and Olivia Cooke.
SYNOPSIS: As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes in Life Itself. Director and writer Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us”) examines the perils and rewards of everyday life in a multigenerational saga featuring an international ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris- Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin. Set in New York City and Carmona, Spain, Life Itself celebrates the human condition and all of its complications with humor, poignancy and love.
The screening takes place tomorrow, September 13th, at 7:00pm at AMC Tysons Corner. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Amazon screening site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Life Itself opens September 21st.