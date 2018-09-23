9/23/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'The Sisters Brothers'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers, starring Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Riz Ahmed.
SYNOPSIS: Based on Patrick Dewitt’s acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers—Eli & Charlie Sisters—who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in 1851 Oregon.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, September 26th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Annapurna Pictures ticketing site here and download an Admit-Two pass. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
The Sisters Brothers opens September 28th.