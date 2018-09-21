9/21/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'Smallfoot'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Warner Bros.' new animated film, Smallfoot. Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, and Danny DeVito all lend their voices to this twist on the Bigfoot legend!
SYNOPSIS: An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti (Channing Tatum) finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “smallfoot” (James Corden) throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.
This screening takes place on Monday, September 24th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply download an Admit-Two pass at the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Smallfoot opens in theaters on September 28th.