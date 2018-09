Dave Bautista Teases 'Avengers 4' Changes That Could Impact 'Guardians' Characters

With James Gunn's firing from, it was inevitable that there would be some changes. The film has been put on indefinite hold while a search for a new director takes place, with the possibility they will want to start on a brand new script. The uncertainty surrounding the film isn't isolated, either, as the characters are also involved in(most of them are currently dust in the wind), and with reshoots coming some of them may not return.Obviously, the one we all half-expect to stay dead is Drax, since star Dave Bautista has repeatedly needled Disney over their decision to fire Gunn. Speaking with Digital Spy , Bautista teases the possibility of changes to's ending because of the Gunn situation...He continues, “To me this sounds like Bautista preparing his fans for the possibility that his time with Marvel may be coming to an end. He's certainly talked his way out of their good graces if that's the case. With the future of the Guardians franchise in doubt, we could see most if not all of the cast dispersed to other areas. Maybe Star-Lord becomes an Avenger? Rocket and Groot spinoff into a new team with Thor or something? Who knows? The cool thing is, the future of the MCU is so wide open that anything could happen.