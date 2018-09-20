Cary Joji Fukunaga Replaces Danny Boyle As Next James Bond Director

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oyzt826sXd September 20, 2018

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. (2/2) — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

Some will disagree with this and that's okay, but I thinkjust got a serious upgrade, and the loss of Danny Boyle may have been an unexpected gift. With Boyle recently leaving the 007 franchise over creative differences, mostly over casting decisions, Deadline reports that he has now been replaced bydirector, Cary Joji Fukunaga, a decision that is tremendously exciting.Fukunaga comes aboarjust as we are learning of a plan to basically start the film over from scratch with a script by franchise scribes Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The producers decided to ditch Boyle and John Hodge's story altogether, which makes sense even though it means a longer wait time. As for how long that wait is, it's been confirmed the start of production will be next March, with the film set to open on February 14th 2020, the first time since 1989's License to Kill that a Bond movie has opened domestically outside of the November timeframe.In news that surprised me, Fukunaga now becomes the first American filmmaker to direct a Bond movie. He wins out over a number of top notch candidates mentioned for the job, including Edgar Wright, Jean-Marc Vallee, and recent contenders S.J. Clarkson and Yann Demange. This will be a wild change of pace for Fukunaga, but to be fair his career has already been pretty diverse. He recently gained notice with 2009's immigration drama, followed by Victorian thriller, still my favorite version of that classic story. From there he upped the scale with Netflix's, and he'll soon rejoin the streaming service for hisseries with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. Obviously, he's done nothing quite the size and scope of Bond, and I can't wait to see what he does with a project of this magnitude. I expect he'll want to take a pass at the script himself, but he'll need to be quick in order to hit the March start date.