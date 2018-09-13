'Captive State' Trailer: John Goodman And Vera Farmiga Try To Survive In Alien-Occupied Chicago

has been on a lot of radars since it was first announced, and for good reason. The sci-fi thriller has John Goodman and Vera Farmiga, no strangers to the genre, as its centerpieces, surrounded by rising stars Ashton Sanders (), Madeline Brewer (), and Kiki Layne (). A veil of mystery has surrounded the film's plot that has some already comparing it to thefranchise, which Goodman is intimately familiar with. And then there's the guy behind the camera, Rupert Wyatt, in his return to blockbuster filmmaking sinceThe first teaser doesn't really illuminate things, but with the heavy focus on politics and an apparently perfect union with no crime and low unemployment, it does vaguely look like. That is until we see the reason for this so-called paradise is a legislature that is literally out of this world. The imagery of a football stadium full of people standing for the pledge of allegiance isn't lost on me in today's politically charged climate.Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on March 29th.