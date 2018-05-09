9/05/2018
'Captain Marvel' First Look: Brie Larson Is Ready To Take On Thanos
While the Earth's mightiest heroes were busy wafting in the wind after their fight with Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War was capping off with a teaser for the upcoming debut of Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. Her insignia flashed across Nick Fury's pager (Pager?? What's a pager, millions of kids thought to themselves.) and if you're up on your Marvel lore then you probably geeked out at the sight of it. While numerous set images of Larson all suited up have already hit the web, including a controversial one in a greenish costume, the first official look at her as Captain Marvel is here now.
Larson and EW teased the first image's release last night, and they didn't disappoint. She's looking superheroic as the first female Marvel hero to earn a solo movie, and lookit that; the colors are all normal as they should be with reds, blues, and golds.
Anna Boden, who officially becomes Marvel's first female director (she's co-directing with partner Ryan Fleck), had this to say...
“This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection. But what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny, but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”
Captain Marvel is a prequel set in the 1990s, and follows Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the universe after her DNA is bonded with that of an alien Kree. The film must not only introduce her to the MCU, but also explain where she's been for the last 30 years, and why she hasn't gotten involved in all the chaos since the Avengers were founded. She's not encased in ice, is she? Probably not.
The film co-stars plenty of returning faces, like a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, plus Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Hounsou as Korath. Jude Law plays the original Captain Marvel aka Mar-Vell, with Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva, plus roles for Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Colin Ford, Robert Kazinsky, and McKenna Grace.
Captain Marvel opens on March 8th 2019.