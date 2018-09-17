9/17/2018
Brett Cullen To Play Thomas Wayne In Todd Phillips' 'Joker' Film
More news on the Joker front, following the rather lackluster reveal of Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. Today brings word that Brett Cullen has replaced Alec Baldwin in the film, taking on the role of Thomas Wayne. If you recall, Baldwin had a cup of coffee in the role before departing, claiming that pretty much anybody could have played it. Well, Warner Bros. went out and got just about anybody to do it.
That's not a knock on Cullen who is a perfectly fine character with a long history of comic book movie roles, including The Dark Knight Rises, Ghost Rider, and the Incredible Hulk TV series. Dude has been around for a minute, with a career spanning decades on the big and small screen. Cullen just isn't as fun of a name as Baldwin, who might have brought something special to the role of Wayne, who is rumored to be sort of an oafish Donald Trump-esque figure.
Cullen joins Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Bryan Callen in Todd Phillips' Joker, opening October 4th 2019. [TheWrap]