9/28/2018
Bradley Cooper On Possibly Directing 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3'
Now that Bradley Cooper has made his directorial debut with A Star is Born, and is earning very real Oscar buzz for it, he has graduated to a new level of Internet scrutiny. Not only will EVERY interview include a question about superhero movies he might star in, now he can be asked which superhero movies he might direct. There's a vacancy opened up for the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 directing gig, and it didn't take long for Cooper to get asked if he would be up for it. Here's his response to the JOE interviewer...
“In directing it?”, he responded. “I could never direct anything that I didn’t write. No, I could never direct anything that I didn’t write.”
Oh, damn, ok. Who knew Bradley Cooper would be such a hands-on dude committed to his vision and his vision only. That's surprising and kinda cool. Unfortunately, it means his involvement with the Guardians franchise will be voicing Rocket, not stepping behind the camera.
Now, let's see what comic book movie he gets asked about next.